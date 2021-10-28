Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BZH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE BZH opened at $17.71 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $554.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $116,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

