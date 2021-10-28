Beam (BEAM) Market Cap Achieves $70.02 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Beam has a market capitalization of $70.02 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004661 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 99,804,120 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

