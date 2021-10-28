BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Shares Down 1.8%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) shares dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 1,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

