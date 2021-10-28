Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Jeffrey Royer Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Jeffrey Royer bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$450,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,748,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,192,532.70.

BYL stock opened at C$0.79 on Thursday. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$21.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

