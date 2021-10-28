Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMWYY. Erste Group cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

