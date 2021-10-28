Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barratt Developments in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.18. 688,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,731. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.556 dividend. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

