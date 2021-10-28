Barclays Reiterates €14.20 Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €14.20 ($16.71) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.76 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

