Barclays Raises Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target to $50.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.78.

NYSE:WHD opened at $43.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. Cactus has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 152.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after buying an additional 1,988,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cactus by 126,535.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cactus by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cactus by 458.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 553,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cactus by 33.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,345,000 after purchasing an additional 501,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

