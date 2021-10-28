Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

BHB opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.96. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.