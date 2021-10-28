Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Announces Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.36%.
BWFG traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,426. The company has a market capitalization of $235.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.88. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.
