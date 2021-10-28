BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

BKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

