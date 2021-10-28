Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 95,083 Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

NYSE AGTI opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

