Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDM. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 152,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 403,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter.

IBDM stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

