Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMHY. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 91,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMHY stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24.

