Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 176,352 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 776.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Velodyne Lidar worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,327 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

VLDR opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.93. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,444 shares of company stock valued at $793,823. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

