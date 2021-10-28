Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 110.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

NYSE:OFG opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.49.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

