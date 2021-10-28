Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Agilysys by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agilysys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Agilysys by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agilysys by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

