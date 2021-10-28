Bank of Montreal Can Has $478,000 Stock Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in James River Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,728,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,388,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,100,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in James River Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after buying an additional 171,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,015,000 after buying an additional 313,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

