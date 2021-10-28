Bank of Montreal Can Buys 9,526 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,703,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 141,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 122,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 42.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 160,383 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

RPT stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

