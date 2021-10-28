Bank of Montreal Can Buys 4,661 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 495.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,488,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after buying an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2,641.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 121,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

