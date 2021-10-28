Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Safehold were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Safehold by 130.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 118,707 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,345,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Safehold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of -0.33.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,486 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.14 per share, for a total transaction of $999,852.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 819,980 shares of company stock worth $61,973,205 and have sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

