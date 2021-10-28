Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

