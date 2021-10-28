Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,376.23

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,376.23 ($17.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,564 ($20.43). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,520 ($19.86), with a volume of 41,192 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,558.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,376.23.

About Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.