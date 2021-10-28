Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $1,211,477,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $604,014,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $304,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $47.85. 639,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,187,945. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.