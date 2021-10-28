Bank of America Boosts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $165.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPG. Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $143.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $147.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

