Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bandwidth in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.77.

BAND opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average of $117.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.33, a PEG ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.50. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 880 shares of company stock valued at $76,963 over the last three months. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

