Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Shares of BSBR stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 849,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,523. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

