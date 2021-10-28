BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.22. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $537,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BancFirst by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

