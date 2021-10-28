Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,931,000 after buying an additional 634,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bally’s by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 242,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bally’s by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,327,000 after buying an additional 217,192 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

