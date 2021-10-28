B. Riley Raises Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $37.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLF. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.69.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

NYSE:CLF opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 82,385 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.