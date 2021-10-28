B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a report released on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $83.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,265,000 after acquiring an additional 328,792 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.