Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. Azimut has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

