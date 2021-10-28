Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. Azimut has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $28.25.
About Azimut
