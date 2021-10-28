AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.