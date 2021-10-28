Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to announce $170.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $110.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $626.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $627.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $683.10 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $691.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, reaching $52.24. 4,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,058,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 46.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

