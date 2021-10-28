Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AVY traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.64. 23,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,630. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $228.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average of $212.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.