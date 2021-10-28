Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on AVASF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of AVASF stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. Avast has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

