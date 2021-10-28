Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

NYSE:AGR opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $55.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avangrid stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Avangrid worth $48,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGR. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

