AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.190-$2.290 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.180-$8.280 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.56.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.72. 14,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.86. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $238.50.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

