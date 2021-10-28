AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.43 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $238.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.44 and its 200-day moving average is $213.86.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.56.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.