AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.43 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Shares of AVB traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $238.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.56.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

