Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.680-$6.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.68-$6.80 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $221.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.79. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $153.49 and a 1 year high of $224.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
