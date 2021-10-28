Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.680-$6.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.68-$6.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $221.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.79. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $153.49 and a 1 year high of $224.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

