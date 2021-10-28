Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,565. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $153.49 and a twelve month high of $224.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.79. The company has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.33.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

