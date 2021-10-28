Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Sarah Ryan Purchases 15,000 Shares

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) insider Sarah Ryan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.65 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,750.00 ($39,107.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Aurizon’s previous Final dividend of $0.14. Aurizon’s payout ratio is currently 74.36%.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

