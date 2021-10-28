AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614,036 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $57,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T by 1,867.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,043,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,271,000 after buying an additional 3,838,305 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,703,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,652,000 after buying an additional 2,460,901 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,053,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.62. 1,620,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,176,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

