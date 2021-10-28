Athenex (ATNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. On average, analysts expect Athenex to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Athenex has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATNX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athenex stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Athenex were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.