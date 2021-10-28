Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $30,397.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

