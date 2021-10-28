Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 406.75 ($5.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 319.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The company has a market cap of £562.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 7.21%.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

