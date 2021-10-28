Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 406.75 ($5.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of £562.18 million and a P/E ratio of 7.28. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 319.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 319.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 7.21%.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

