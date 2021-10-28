Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Assurant were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 21.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $161.00 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.34.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

