Associated Banc-Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend payment by 44.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

ASB stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Associated Banc stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

